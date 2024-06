3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income

If you're looking to pump up your passive income stream, there are a handful of high-yield dividend stocks that deserve your attention. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC), and Realty Income (NYSE: O) have what it takes to deliver heaps of dividend payments to your portfolio in the years ahead.Whether you're interested in a high yield up front, rapid payout growth, or a little of both, these dividend payers have what it takes to deliver heaps of cash over the long run. Best of all, you don't have to lift a finger after tapping the buy button.By revenue, AbbVie is the world's fourth largest drugmaker. It's raised its dividend payout a healthy 45% over the past five years despite going through the most significant patent cliff in its industry's history.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel