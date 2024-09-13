|
3 No-Brainer High-Yield Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now
The S&P 500 index is yielding a painfully low 1.2% today. You'd have to have a huge portfolio to generate enough income to live off of that dividend yield. But you can easily level that up to 4%, 4.8%, or even 5.6% without taking on huge amounts of investment risk. All you need to do is look at net lease real estate investment trusts (REITs) like Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC), NNN REIT (NYSE: NNN), and W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC), all of which trade for less than $200 a share. But they are each just a little bit different, so here's a primer on each of them to make sure you pick the one that's best for you.Agree Realty, NNN REIT, and W.P. Carey all share one very important trait: They are all net lease real estate investment trusts. There are a few takeaways here. First off, REITs were specifically created to pass income on to shareholders. They avoid corporate-level taxation as long as they distribute at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. Most distribute much more than that, thanks to the way depreciation is accounted for in generally accepted accounting principle (GAAP) earnings. But, at their very core, this trio of high-yield stocks is focused on paying you dividends.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
