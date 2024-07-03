|
03.07.2024 17:35:00
3 Reasons Royal Caribbean Stock Can Double Again in 2024
One of the three leading cruise line stocks is standing out again in 2024. Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) stock is not just beating the market again by trading 21% higher year to date. It's the only one delivering a positive gain, as rivals Carnival Corp. and Norwegian Cruise Line are currently trading lower than they were at the start of the year.Royal Caribbean also led the way last year, soaring 162% in a year that found all three stocks coasting well ahead of Wall Street averages. Can Royal Caribbean double again in 2024? It may seem like a tall order for a stock that is only a fifth of the way to repeating the feat at the halfway point of the year, but the ocean waters could be more inviting than the market thinks at this point. Let's go over three reasons why the cruise line operator's stock can double again this year.There are plenty of reasons why Royal Caribbean continues to be the class act among the three leading operators of ocean liners. It has historically commanded higher margins and stronger revenue growth than its rivals. This was true before the pandemic, and it continues to be the case after the crisis that temporarily shut sailings down four years ago.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%