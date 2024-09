3 Reasons Sirius XM Stock Can Rise in the Fall

The major market indices may have hit fresh all-time highs this week, but Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI) investors weren't invited to the party: Shares of the satellite radio provider hit a 12-year low this week.There's no shortage of explanations for the former battleground stock losing the war on Wall Street. Growth has slowed to a crawl. Its subscriber base may have also plateaued last year.Making matters worse, the conversion of the Liberty Sirius XM Group tracking shares to the more widely traded common stock is a long-term winning move but a drag on near-term performance. Liberty Sirius XM Group investors selling their formerly discounted shares after the conversion, and a 1-for-10 reverse stock split related to the transaction, have weighed on Sirius XM this month.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool