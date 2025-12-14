Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A419CG / ISIN: US7731211089
14.12.2025 12:13:00
3 Reasons to Buy Rocket Lab Stock Like There's No Tomorrow
The global space economy is huge, reaching approximately $613 billion last year, with the commercial sector accounting for the majority of it. But this is just the beginning. The space economy could triple by 2035, according to McKinsey estimates, reaching $1.8 trillion.Private investment in the industry has increased significantly over the past few decades, with companies like SpaceX leading the way. Space infrastructure is exploding. Systems such as launch vehicles, satellites, and advanced hardware are scaling rapidly as space development and exploration ramp up.With the space industry experiencing rapid growth, a company like Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) is an intriguing investment for growth-oriented investors. Here are three reasons why Rocket Lab stock is a buy today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
