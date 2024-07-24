|
24.07.2024 17:37:00
3 Stocks That Could Be Easy Wealth Builders
The easiest way to build wealth is to find great companies, hold them for years, and let them grow over time. The consumer goods sector is one of my favorite spots to find such companies. Their pricing power, consumer-facing products, and recognizable brands make consumer goods companies a fit for just about anyone.But stocks aren't created equally; that's why I combed through the consumer goods sector to find three companies with a history of success and blueprints for long-term growth.These are the easy wealth builders; buy and hold these names, and you'll sleep well while slowly getting rich.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
