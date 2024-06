3 Stocks That Could Bounce Back in the Second Half of 2024

It's been a rough first half for some investors. If you owned shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH), Chegg (NYSE: CHGG), and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) since the start of 2024, you're in a world of hurt. The three stocks are down between 36% and 74% so far this year.It doesn't have to stay that way. I think all three stocks have a chance to deliver meaningful gains in the final six months of 2024. They may not make back the ground they lost in the first half of this year, but even a modest bounce from these humble starting lines can beat the market. Let's take a closer look.It's hard to believe that UiPath has been roughly cut in half this year. As a leading provider of robotics, automation, and artificial intelligence software solutions, this should be a fertile stock in 2024. Between wage inflation driving labor expenses higher and companies trying to gain an operational edge, UiPath's tech platform for robotic process automation should be a dinner bell. So far this year, it's been a fire alarm.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel