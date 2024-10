3 Stocks to Buy, Now That Reality Has Come to the Clean-Energy Revolution

The best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry, and that's certainly the case with the clean-energy transition. That's not to say it's not happening, but it's taking place slower than many had expected. The future of energy provision still lies in renewable energy. Still, it's becoming increasingly clear that reliable and plentiful energy sources like natural gas and nuclear power also have a significant role to play, and that means investors should consider stocks like GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV), Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), and Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) for their portfolio. Here's why.A recent McKinsey report states that "the energy transition has been slower than expected" despite progress on renewable-energy sources. Furthermore, based on current trends, McKinsey sees fossil fuels contributing 52% of global energy demand in 2050 compared to 39% under its "sustainable transformation" scenario. The tardiness in the transition comes down to "rising costs, complexity, and increased technology challenges."The difference in perspective may seem slight, but it makes a massive difference to these companies. For example, under McKinsey's "slow evolution" scenario, natural gas energy demand is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1% from 2023 to 2050 compared to a 1% decline in CAGR in the "sustainable transformation."Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool