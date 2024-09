3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Up 302% to 775% in 2 Years to Buy Now, According to Wall Street

Artificial intelligence and pent up travel demand have been powerful catalysts for the post-pandemic stock market. Consider the three best-performing stocks in the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) during the last two years, as listed below:Importantly, Wall Street expects more gains from all three growth stocks. Nvidia's median target of $150 per share implies 26% upside from its current share price of $119. Super Micro's median target of $675 per share implies 54% upside from its current share price of $437. And Royal Caribbean's median target of $184 per share implies 12% upside from its current share price of $164.Investors should never rely too heavily on price targets, but these three monster growth stocks warrant further consideration. Here are the important details.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool