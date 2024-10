3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Absurdly Cheap Buys Right Now

Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio includes many top blue chip stocks -- solid investments that you can potentially hold for not only years, but decades. While CEO Warren Buffett doesn't handpick every stock in the portfolio, it's the most natural place to find the types of stocks that fit his investing style. And there are some potential deals in there right now . Three stocks in Berkshire's portfolio that look incredibly cheap today are Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC), American Express (NYSE: AXP), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). Kraft has been one of Berkshire's larger holdings for quite a while. Today, it accounts for around 4% of the overall portfolio's value. Buffett loves companies that have strong brands, and Kraft Heinz definitely fits that mold. Besides its two namesake brands, it owns Philadelphia, Lunchables, Oscar Mayer, and many other staples that consumers buy regularly.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool