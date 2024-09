3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Beating the Market This Year and Can Still Go Higher

It has been a fairly solid year for the markets in 2024 as the S&P 500 has risen by around 18% thus far. However, it's not hard to find stocks that have done even better. A good place to look is in Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, which invests in many of the world's top stocks. You'll find many quality, safe stocks to own for the long term. And some of them have been solidly outperforming the market.Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS), and American Express (NYSE: AXP) are among the brightest investments in Berkshire's portfolio this year. These are the types of investments you can hang on to for not only years but decades. Here's how they've been doing thus far and why they can still soar higher.This e-commerce and tech giant is not a big holding in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, accounting for just 0.6% of the portfolio's overall weight. But it has been one of the better-performing stocks there, with its value rising by 21% since the start of the year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool