3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

Are you looking for some new picks for your portfolio? Don't make it difficult. Just borrow a few of the ideas already held by one of the world's most successful long-term investors. That's Warren Buffett, of course, and he's not called the Oracle of Omaha for nothin'.Here's a closer look at three of your three best bets currently owned by Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B). Each one is a bit off the beaten path, but that's not an accident. Most of Berkshire's biggest and/or best-known holdings are currently overvalued as well as overbought. But three of his more off-the-radar picks are currently priced at compelling levels.For being Berkshire Hathaway's third-biggest position, it's strange how infrequently American Express (NYSE: AXP) is highlighted as a Buffett pick. But, the reason the 151.6 million-share position in the company has been in place for a couple of decades now is still intact.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool