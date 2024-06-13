Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
13.06.2024 11:00:00

4 highlights from EDB Postgres AI

35% of enterprise leaders will consider Postgres for their next project, based on this research conducted by EDB, which also revealed that out of this group, the great majority believe that AI is going mainstream in their organization. Add to this, for the first time ever, analytical workloads have begun to surpass transactional workloads.Enterprises see the potential of Postgres to fundamentally transform the way they use and manage data, and they see AI as a huge opportunity and advantage. But the diverse data teams within these organizations face increasing fragmentation and complexity when it comes to their data. To operationalize data for AI apps, they demand better observability and control across the data estate, not to mention a solution that works seamlessly across clouds.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK

