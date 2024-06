4 Stocks That Can Help You to Get Richer in 2024

I constantly study great investors so that I can become a better one myself. One quote from Peter Lynch stands out: "In this business, if you're good, you're right six times out of 10. You're never going to be right nine times out of 10."This is why I want to highlight four ideas that can help investors get richer in 2024 instead of just one. Statistically speaking, I'm not going to be right with all four. But hopefully, two or three of these will prove to be winners.The common denominator with these four stocks is that they're all overlooked -- these aren't the companies that usually dominate the headlines. But they're poised for strong upside in 2024 and beyond, which is why I like them now.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel