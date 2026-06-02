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WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037

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02.06.2026 22:47:23

4 Stocks the Market is Getting Wrong Right Now

Markets continue to rip higher, but not all stocks. There are still quite a few stocks that are actually in the red on the year, and many stocks that still look undervalued.In today's video I will go through 4 stocks I believe the stock market is getting wrong and valuations look intriguing at current levels. One of those stocks is Toast (NYSE: TOST) which is a name that has been under pressure given the software sell-off that has taken place in 2026.Watch this short video to learn more, consider subscribing to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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