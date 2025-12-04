Keep Aktie
5 Strategies to Keep Your Retirement Healthcare Costs Manageable in 2026
Healthcare is one of the trickiest expenses to budget for in retirement. You know you'll need it, but you don't know exactly when or how much it'll cost. That's why it's important to have good health insurance to help you cover your bills.If you're 65 or older, Medicare will likely form the backbone of your retirement healthcare plan, but it's often not enough by itself. You'll need some of the following five strategies if you really want to keep your healthcare costs as low as possible in 2026.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
