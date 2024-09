A Few Years From Now, You'll Wish You'd Bought This Undervalued High-Yield Stock

One of the biggest temptations for dividend investors is reaching for yield. Basically, that means taking on risky investments just to collect a larger income stream. You'll be better off in the long run if you err on the side of caution, particularly if you need to live off of the income you are generating. That's why Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) is a high-yield investment you'll wish you'd bought. A quick comparison to Altria (NYSE: MO) will help explain why.When it comes to yield, Altria's 8.1% dividend yield is a full percentage point higher than the distribution yield of Enterprise Products Partners' 7.1%. Both have increased their dividends regularly, so many investors might default to the higher-yielding option. But that's not necessarily the best plan.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool