15.08.2024 13:30:00
A Few Years From Now, You'll Wish You'd Bought This Undervalued Stock
I believe that car-parts retail chain Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) will be capable of earning $1 billion in annual profit a few years from now. And the stock is wildly undervalued today, based on my contrarian assumption.As of this writing, Advance Auto Parts stock is down about 75% from its highs reached in 2021. Many investors overlook it because it's a boring business at best and an outdated, outcompeted business at worst. In short, hardly anyone is considering what the company is doing to position itself for greater profitability a few years from now. That's why this is an opportunity that I want to highlight.According to research from S&P Global Mobility, cars on U.S. roads are older than ever. The average car or light truck is 12.6 years old in 2024. The average passenger car is even older at 14 years old.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
