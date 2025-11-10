|
A Little More Good News for General Motors and Ford Investors
This year has thrown a few curveballs at major automakers such as General Motors (NYSE: GM) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F). The Detroit automakers have done well navigating choppy waters that include the implementation of tariffs on imported vehicles and automotive parts (as well as other, broader tariff implications) and the removal of the $7,500 federal electric vehicle (EV) tax credit that threw industry demand into flux. On that note, there's a bit of good news for GM and Ford investors when it comes to the high cost of tariffs.Easily one of 2025's biggest developments for automakers was the implementation of tariffs. It caused changes in what vehicles automakers produced and where, among other long-term strategic changes. The tariffs also added billions in costs to major automakers, but recently the Trump administration has expanded the list of parts subject to auto tariffs in a move that should reduce costs.For automakers making supply chain decisions can come down to a choice of the lesser evils and avoiding the worst of the tariff options. "It's better to have those at 25 percent -- or, if you're coming from the EU, Japan or the U.K., a lower percentage -- than potentially having the reciprocal tariff apply or having a tariff on 50 percent of the steel value," said Jennifer Smith-Veluz, an international trade attorney at Detroit law firm Butzel, according to Automotive News. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
