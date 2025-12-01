Start in die smarte Geldanlage - 50 € geschenkt! Bei Eröffnung Code "FI67TH50ZN" eingeben. -W-
01.12.2025 10:14:26

AAC Clyde Space Awarded SEK 4.7 Mln From ESA Phi - Lab Sweden Programme

(RTTNews) - AAC Clyde Space (AAC.ST) said it has been awarded 4.7 million Swedish kronor from the ESA Phi - Lab Sweden programme to develop the foundation for its next - generation on - board computer. The work will be carried out by AAC Clyde Space in Uppsala together with its subsidiary Spacemetric in Sollentuna and the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm.

The company noted that the project builds on its flight - proven Sirius computer family and prepares the introduction of Sirius EDGE, a new AI -ready platform for small satellites and UAVs. The project runs until the fourth quarter of 2026 and will deliver a laboratory demonstrator for Sirius EDGE.

''With Sirius EDGE, we are preparing technology that will help satellites make decisions faster and operate more efficiently,'' said Luis Gomes, CEO of AAC Clyde Space.

