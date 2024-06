Aaron's Shares Rise In Pre-market On News Of Acquisition By IQVentures

(RTTNews) - Shares of The Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN), a provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions, were rising more than 32 percent in pre-market on Monday to $10.00, after the company announced its decision to be acquired by fintech firm IQVentures Holdings, LLC for an enterprise value of about $504 million, to be paid in cash.

The purchase price of $10.10 per share represents a premium of 34 percent over Aaron's closing share price of $7.54 on June 14.

The stock has traded in the range of $6.62 - $16.16 in the last 1 year.