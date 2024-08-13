|
13.08.2024 02:29:00
Abbott Laboratories Stock Could Soar to $143, According to a Wall Street Analyst. Is It a Buy Around $108?
According to a bullish Wall Street analyst, Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) stock could outperform for investors. Following the company's latest earnings report, Matt Miksic from Barclays maintained his buy rating and raised his price target to $143 per share.At recent prices, Miksic's price target predicts a gain of about 32% once the rest of the stock market sees Abbott Laboratories in the same light as he does.In the "pro" column, Abbott Laboratories recently announced an advantageous deal with Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), another leading medical device maker. In the "con" column, Abbott attracted a hefty penalty related to a baby formula lawsuit.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
