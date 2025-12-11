AC Immune Aktie
WKN DE: A2AR5F / ISIN: CH0329023102
|
11.12.2025 14:01:09
AC Immune Announces Positive Interim Data From Phase 2 ACI-7104.056 Trial
(RTTNews) - AC Immune SA (ACIU), Thursday announced positive interim safety and efficacy results from the Phase 2 VacSYn trial of anti-alpha-synuclein active immunotherapy ACI-7104.056 in early Parkinson's disease.
The findings noted that ACI-7104.056 induced a robust antibody response against the immunizing a-syn target antigen with a 100 percent responder rate.
Also, the stabilization of disease-relevant biomarkers in the central nervous system, suggests slowing of Parkinson's disease pathology, with potential disease modification, the company stated.
Moreover, the consistent signs of efficacy, combined with the continuing strong safety record, further highlight ACI-7104.056's potential to treat Parkinson's disease.
Based on these findings, the company aims to seek regulatory feedback on an ACI-7104.056 clinical development plan.
Meanwhile, AC Immune expects final data from Part 1 of the trial in mid-2026.
ACIU closed trading at $2.54, down 8.63 percent on the Nasdaq.
