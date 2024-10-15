Acadia Healthcare Acquires Three Comprehensive Treatment Centers in South Carolina

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced the acquisition of three opioid treatment program clinics in South Carolina, which provide treatment for people seeking recovery from opioid use disorder.

The clinics – formerly the opioid treatment programs of Recovery Concepts, Recovery Concepts of the Carolina Upstate, and Clear Skye Treatment Center – will be rebranded within Acadia’s Comprehensive Treatment Center (CTC) service line as Clinton Comprehensive Treatment Center, Easley Comprehensive Treatment Center, and Ridgeland Comprehensive Treatment Center.

These facilities are the Company’s first CTCs in South Carolina and offer care to all patients, including those covered by Medicaid. Earlier this year, Acadia acquired three CTCs in North Carolina. The Company’s CTC division now operates 165 brick-and-mortar locations treating over 72,000 patients daily across 33 states nationwide.

"South Carolina is an underserved market with clear, unmet treatment demand for those suffering from opioid use disorder,” said Chris Hunter, Chief Executive Officer of Acadia. "We are proud to help address the needs of the patients, families and communities who will benefit from individualized, high-touch support. These three clinics have excellent reputations in creating positive outcomes for patients through the combination of medication-assisted treatment and clinical services.”

Acadia’s CTC medication-assisted treatment programs combine behavioral therapy and medication to treat opioid use disorders. Each CTC provides a range of comprehensive substance abuse treatment support services that include medical, counseling, vocational, educational and other treatment services to help patients progress on a path to recovery. Behavioral therapies are delivered in an array of models that may include individual and group therapy, intensive outpatient, outpatient, partial hospitalization/day treatment, road to recovery and other programs.

Please visit https://www.ctcprograms.com for more information.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia (NASDAQ: ACHC) is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of June 30, 2024, Acadia operated a network of 258 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 11,400 beds in 38 states and Puerto Rico. With approximately 23,500 employees serving more than 75,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics. For more information, please visit AcadiaHealthcare.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241015032694/en/