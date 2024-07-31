Acadia Healthcare Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter Highlights

Revenue totaled $796.0 million, an increase of 8.8% over the second quarter of 2023

Same facility revenue increased 8.3% compared with the second quarter of 2023, including an increase in revenue per patient day of 5.6% and an increase in patient days of 2.6%

Net income attributable to Acadia totaled $78.5 million, or $0.85 per diluted share

Adjusted income attributable to Acadia totaled $83.6 million, or $0.91 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $187.6 million, an increase of 7.6% over the second quarter of 2023

Continued progress on the execution of the Company’s growth strategy, including the addition of 37 beds to the Company’s existing facilities and the opening of a 100-bed de novo facility in Mesa, Arizona.

Adjusted income attributable to Acadia and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures in this press release begins on page 8.

Second Quarter Results

Chris Hunter, Chief Executive Officer of Acadia Healthcare Company, remarked, "Acadia delivered another strong financial and operating performance for the second quarter of 2024. With solid execution of our strategy, we achieved top line revenue growth of 8.8% and Adjusted EBITDA growth of 7.6% compared with the second quarter of 2023. These results reflect continued strong demand across our business, and we remain on track to add approximately 1,200 beds in 2024 to meet the growing need for our services. Looking forward, we expect the second half to benefit from further volume growth as the facilities and beds added over the past several quarters continue to ramp.”

"We commend our dedicated employees and clinicians across our facilities who continue to provide safe, high-quality care for the growing number of patients seeking help with behavioral health and substance use issues. With service lines across the continuum of care, strong clinical quality, and a focused operating model, we are well-positioned to continue to lead the behavioral health industry and address these critical needs across the United States.”

Strategic Investments for Long-Term Growth

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company continued to advance its growth strategy. This includes the addition of 37 beds to existing facilities during the quarter, and the opening of a new 100-bed acute care hospital, Agave Ridge Behavioral Hospital, in Mesa, Arizona.

For the full year, the Company remains on track to add approximately 1,200 beds, including over 400 new beds to existing facilities, and add up to 14 new Comprehensive Treatment Centers (CTCs).

The Company expects to open four additional inpatient facilities in the second half of 2024, including two new joint venture facilities. Acadia has 21 joint venture partnerships for 22 hospitals, with 11 hospitals already in operation and 11 additional hospitals expected to open in the coming years.

Cash and Liquidity

Acadia has continued to maintain a strong financial position with sufficient capital to make strategic investments in its business. As of June 30, 2024, the Company had $77.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and $371.5 million available under its $600 million revolving credit facility with a net leverage ratio of approximately 2.5x.

Net leverage ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures in this press release begins on page 8.

2024 Financial Guidance

Acadia today revised its previously announced financial guidance for 2024. Revised guidance reflects the closure of two facilities during the second quarter(2).

2024 Guidance Range Revenue (1) $3.180 to $3.225 billion Adjusted EBITDA (1) $735 to $765 million Adjusted earnings per diluted share (1) $3.45 to $3.65 Interest expense $110 to $120 million Tax rate 24.5% to 25.5% Depreciation and amortization expense $150 to $160 million Stock compensation expense $40 to $45 million Operating cash flows $525 to $575 million Expansion capital expenditures $425 to $475 million Maintenance and IT capital expenditures $90 to $110 million Total bed additions, excluding acquisitions Approx. 1,200 beds

(1) Includes one-time state payments of approximately $10 million (or $0.09 per diluted share) for the year, of which approximately $7 million (or $0.06 per diluted share) was received in the first quarter of 2024. (2) Prior full-year guidance assumed approximately $25 million of revenue and approximately break-even EBITDA from two facilities that were closed during the second quarter.

The Company’s guidance does not include the impact of any future acquisitions, divestitures, transaction, legal and other costs or non-recurring legal settlements expense.

Conference Call

Acadia will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter financial results at 8:00 a.m. Central/9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 1, 2024. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at www.acadiahealthcare.com in the "Investors” section of the website. The webcast of the conference call will be available for 30 days.

About Acadia

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of June 30, 2024, Acadia operated a network of 258 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 11,400 beds in 38 states and Puerto Rico. With approximately 23,500 employees serving more than 75,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral healthcare company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Generally, words such as "may,” "will,” "should,” "could,” "anticipate,” "expect,” "intend,” "estimate,” "plan,” "continue,” and "believe” or the negative of or other variation on these and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties and our future results could differ significantly from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, (i) potential difficulties in successfully integrating the operations of acquired facilities or realizing the expected benefits and synergies of our facility expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures and de novo transactions; (ii) Acadia’s ability to add beds, expand services, enhance marketing programs and improve efficiencies at its facilities; (iii) potential reductions in payments received by Acadia from government and commercial payors; (iv) the occurrence of patient incidents, governmental investigations, litigation and adverse regulatory actions, which could adversely affect the price of our common stock and result in substantial payments and incremental regulatory burdens; (v) the risk that Acadia may not generate sufficient cash from operations to service its debt and meet its working capital and capital expenditure requirements; (vi) potential disruptions to our information technology systems or a cybersecurity incident; and (vii) potential operating difficulties, including, without limitation, disruption to the U.S. economy and financial markets; reduced admissions and patient volumes; increased costs relating to labor, supply chain and other expenditures; changes in competition and client preferences; and general economic or industry conditions that may prevent Acadia from realizing the expected benefits of its business strategies. These factors and others are more fully described in Acadia’s periodic reports and other filings with the SEC.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue $ 796,040 $ 731,337 $ 1,564,091 $ 1,435,604 Salaries, wages and benefits (including equity-based compensation expense of $8,869, $7,348, $17,547 and $14,977, respectively) 419,757 386,633 837,280 777,810 Professional fees 48,050 43,803 93,738 84,928 Supplies 27,878 26,144 54,530 52,165 Rents and leases 11,889 11,725 23,752 23,149 Other operating expenses 109,690 95,912 210,763 186,750 Depreciation and amortization 36,066 32,012 72,413 63,581 Interest expense, net 29,159 20,910 56,373 40,909 Loss on impairment 1,000 8,694 1,000 8,694 Transaction, legal and other costs 6,091 9,074 8,938 15,545 Total expenses 689,580 634,907 1,358,787 1,253,531 Income before income taxes 106,460 96,430 205,304 182,073 Provision for income taxes 25,643 22,881 45,717 41,966 Net income 80,817 73,549 159,587 140,107 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,335 ) (1,250 ) (4,722 ) (1,793 ) Net income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ 78,482 $ 72,299 $ 154,865 $ 138,314 Earnings per share attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. stockholders: Basic $ 0.86 $ 0.79 $ 1.69 $ 1.53 Diluted $ 0.85 $ 0.79 $ 1.68 $ 1.51 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 91,628 91,044 91,495 90,691 Diluted 92,043 91,546 92,051 91,640

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (In thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 77,167 $ 100,073 Accounts receivable, net 389,374 361,451 Other current assets 178,673 134,476 Total current assets 645,214 596,000 Property and equipment, net 2,497,856 2,266,610 Goodwill 2,261,395 2,225,962 Intangible assets, net 73,348 73,278 Deferred tax assets 2,741 6,658 Operating lease right-of-use assets 123,273 117,780 Other assets 74,225 72,553 Total assets $ 5,678,052 $ 5,358,841 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 66,574 $ 29,219 Accounts payable 159,520 156,132 Accrued salaries and benefits 134,503 141,901 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 27,010 26,268 Other accrued liabilities 158,915 532,261 Total current liabilities 546,522 885,781 Long-term debt 1,774,556 1,342,548 Deferred tax liabilities 37,031 1,931 Operating lease liabilities 104,706 100,808 Other liabilities 150,641 140,113 Total liabilities 2,613,456 2,471,181 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 111,878 105,686 Equity: Common stock 917 913 Additional paid-in capital 2,665,215 2,649,340 Retained earnings 286,586 131,721 Total equity 2,952,718 2,781,974 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,678,052 $ 5,358,841

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (In thousands) Operating activities: Net income $ 159,587 $ 140,107 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 72,413 63,581 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,034 1,651 Equity-based compensation expense 17,547 14,977 Deferred income taxes 39,017 347 Loss on impairment 1,000 8,694 Other (3,942 ) 1,086 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (26,114 ) (23,397 ) Other current assets (14,182 ) (8,743 ) Other assets 842 (322 ) Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities (399,619 ) 21,518 Accrued salaries and benefits (8,525 ) (13,889 ) Other liabilities 9,805 2,568 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (150,137 ) 208,178 Investing activities: Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (50,722 ) — Cash paid for capital expenditures (296,652 ) (157,359 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 10,209 621 Other (2,933 ) (940 ) Net cash used in investing activities (340,098 ) (157,678 ) Financing activities: Borrowings on long-term debt 350,000 — Borrowings on revolving credit facility 160,000 40,000 Principal payments on revolving credit facility (15,000 ) (20,000 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (25,605 ) (10,625 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (1,518 ) — Repurchase of shares for payroll tax withholding, net of proceeds from stock option exercises (1,668 ) (45,904 ) Contributions from noncontrolling partners in joint ventures 2,970 2,516 Distributions to noncontrolling partners in joint ventures (1,500 ) (1,983 ) Other (350 ) 20 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 467,329 (35,976 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (22,906 ) 14,524 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 100,073 97,649 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 77,167 $ 112,173 Effect of acquisitions: Assets acquired, excluding cash $ 55,678 $ — Liabilities assumed (3,456 ) — Contingent consideration issued in connection with an acquisition (1,500 ) — Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired $ 50,722 $ —

Operating Statistics (Unaudited, Revenue in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change Same Facility Results (1) Revenue $ 776,145 $ 716,653 8.3 % $ 1,532,401 $ 1,409,073 8.8 % Patient Days 773,499 754,099 2.6 % 1,531,489 1,495,810 2.4 % Admissions 49,091 48,727 0.7 % 97,249 97,733 -0.5 % Average Length of Stay (2) 15.8 15.5 1.8 % 15.7 15.3 2.9 % Revenue per Patient Day $ 1,003 $ 950 5.6 % $ 1,001 $ 942 6.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 29.5 % 29.5 % 0 bps 29.1 % 28.5 % 60 bps Facility Results Revenue $ 796,040 $ 731,337 8.8 % $ 1,564,091 $ 1,435,604 9.0 % Patient Days 791,673 771,955 2.6 % 1,560,351 1,526,813 2.2 % Admissions 50,511 50,029 1.0 % 99,569 99,935 -0.4 % Average Length of Stay (2) 15.7 15.4 1.6 % 15.7 15.3 2.6 % Revenue per Patient Day $ 1,006 $ 947 6.1 % $ 1,002 $ 940 6.6 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 28.1 % 28.6 % -50 bps 27.8 % 27.6 % 20 bps (1) Same facility results for the periods presented include facilities we have operated for more than one year and exclude certain closed services. (2) Average length of stay is defined as patient days divided by admissions.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) Net income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ 78,482 $ 72,299 $ 154,865 $ 138,314 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,335 1,250 4,722 1,793 Provision for income taxes 25,643 22,881 45,717 41,966 Interest expense, net 29,159 20,910 56,373 40,909 Depreciation and amortization 36,066 32,012 72,413 63,581 EBITDA 171,685 149,352 334,090 286,563 Adjustments: Equity-based compensation expense (a) 8,869 7,348 17,547 14,977 Transaction, legal and other costs (b) 6,091 9,074 8,938 15,545 Loss on impairment (c) 1,000 8,694 1,000 8,694 Adjusted EBITDA $ 187,645 $ 174,468 $ 361,575 $ 325,779 Adjusted EBITDA margin 23.6 % 23.9 % 23.1 % 22.7 % See footnotes on page 10.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. to Adjusted Income Attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ 78,482 $ 72,299 $ 154,865 $ 138,314 Adjustments to income: Transaction, legal and other costs (b) 6,091 9,074 8,938 15,545 Loss on impairment (c) 1,000 8,694 1,000 8,694 Provision for income taxes 25,643 22,881 45,717 41,966 Adjusted income before income taxes attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. 111,216 112,948 210,520 204,519 Income tax effect of adjustments to income (d) 27,643 28,271 49,654 51,191 Adjusted income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ 83,573 $ 84,677 $ 160,866 $ 153,328 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted 92,043 91,546 92,051 91,640 Adjusted income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. per diluted share $ 0.91 $ 0.92 $ 1.75 $ 1.67 See footnotes on page 10.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Footnotes We have included certain financial measures in this press release, including those listed below, which are "non-GAAP financial measures” as defined under the rules and regulations promulgated by the SEC. These non-GAAP financial measures include, and are defined, as follows: • EBITDA : net income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. adjusted for net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, provision for income taxes, net interest expense and depreciation and amortization. • Adjusted EBITDA : EBITDA adjusted for equity-based compensation expense, transaction, legal and other costs and loss on impairment. • Adjusted EBITDA margin : Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. • Adjusted income before income taxes attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. : net income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. adjusted for transaction, legal and other costs, loss on impairment and provision for income taxes. • Adjusted income attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. : Adjusted income before income taxes attributable to Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. adjusted for the income tax effect of adjustments to income. • Net leverage ratio : Long-term debt (excluding $10.5 million of unamortized debt issuance costs, discount and premium) less cash and cash equivalents divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months. The non-GAAP financial measures presented herein are supplemental measures of our performance and are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP”). The non-GAAP financial measures presented herein are not measures of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as measures of our liquidity. Our measurements of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. We have included information concerning the non-GAAP financial measures in this press release because we believe that such information is used by certain investors as measures of a company’s historical performance. We believe these measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of issuers of equity securities, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures when reporting their results. Because the non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, the non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Our presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or nonrecurring items. The Company is not able to provide a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per diluted share, where provided, to expected results due to the unknown effect, timing and potential significance of transaction-related expenses and the tax effect of such expenses. (a) Represents the equity-based compensation expense of Acadia. (b) Represents transaction, legal and other costs incurred by Acadia primarily related to legal, management transition, termination, restructuring, acquisition and other similar costs. (c) During the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, we recorded non-cash impairment charges totaling $1.0 million and $8.7 million, respectively, related to the closure of certain facilities. (d) Represents the income tax effect of adjustments to income based on tax rates of 24.9% and 25.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and 23.6% and 25.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

