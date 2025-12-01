Start in die smarte Geldanlage - 50 € geschenkt! Bei Eröffnung Code "FI67TH50ZN" eingeben. -W-

Accenture Aktie

WKN DE: A0YAQA / ISIN: IE00B4BNMY34

01.12.2025 16:00:45

Accenture, OpenAI Collaborate To Launch Flagship AI Platform In Core Business

(RTTNews) - Accenture plc (ACN) and provider of advanced generative AI models OpenAI on Monday announced a pact to aid enterprise clients by bringing agentic AI systems into the core of business to crack new levels of innovation and growth.

As part of the agreement, Accenture, a multinational professional services company, will equip its professionals with ChatGPT Enterprise, leveraging it in its consulting, operations and delivery work, and will help OpenAI scale its capabilities to enterprises.

Notably, OpenAI and Accenture are launching a new flagship AI program that provides Accenture with the latest OpenAI implementation playbooks, industry use-cases, security and deployment insights, and hands-on expertise to help clients adopt AI in real business workflows.

The flagship AI program will also help enterprises including financial services, healthcare, the public sector and retail by turning legacy processes into AI-powered workflows.

Accenture is planning to create the largest group of upskilled professionals through OpenAI Certifications. With this pact that uses OpenAI transformative technologies at the core of Accenture's operations. The collaboration is expected to redefine how companies build, deploy and manage intelligent business functions at scale and may further launch Accenture as the AI partner of choice for the enterprise.

The ACN shares are trading 2.08% higher at $255.15 in the NYSE.

Nachrichten zu Accenture plc

Analysen zu Accenture plc

Accenture plc 215,60 0,02%

