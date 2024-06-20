+++ Österreichs Emittent des Jahres bestätigt 🏆 18. Gesamtsieg für raiffeisenzertifikate.at beim Zertifikate Award Austria +++-w-
Accuray Partners With TrueNorth To Provide More Resources To Assist Cancer Patients

(RTTNews) - Accuray Inc. (ARAY) announced on Thursday that it has partnered with TrueNorth Medical Physics LLC to offer radiation oncology departments third-party support resources. The partnership is intended to enhance the departments' capabilities in assisting cancer patients.

Under the agreement, TrueNorth Medical Physics will provide services that complement and supplement the mix of standard and customizable services already provided by Accuray.

They will act as an extension of the hospital team, either on-site, remotely, or through a hybrid approach. This collaboration will also ensure that the departments have adequate staffing to meet patient treatment objectives and will depend on each professional's clinical and economic objectives, experience, and equipment status.

Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt zeigten sich am Donnerstag deutlich höher. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich uneins. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte gaben unterdessen überwiegend leicht nach.

