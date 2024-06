Actinium Pharma Reports Promising Initial Data Using Actimab-A With Menin Inhibitors

(RTTNews) - Actinium Pharmaceuticals presented the first ever preclinical data from the combination of menin inhibitors with ARC Actimab-A in acute myeloid leukemia models. Menin inhibitors are a class of drug candidates being developed for patients with AML that have a rearrangement of the KMT2A gene.

Sandesh Seth, Actinium's CEO, said, "Across single agent and combination studies, Actimab-A has produced high rates of response, MRD negativity and improved survival in high-risk, relapsed and refractory patients including those with a TP53 mutation and venetoclax failures."

