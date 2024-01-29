Acurx Pharma Reports Positive Data From Phase 2b Study Of Ibezapolstat In CDI

(RTTNews) - Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACXP) Monday reported positive extended clinical cure (ECC) data from Phase 2b study of its lead antibiotic candidate, ibezapolstat in patients with Clostridioides difficile Infection (CDI).

In the Phase 2b trial, patients with CDI were randomized to receive either ibezapolstat or vancomycin. All five patients treated with ibezapolstat experienced no recurrence of infection within 3 months after cure.

Acurx said it has discontinued Phase 2b trial segment following its success.

"Ibezapolstat continues to demonstrate success compared to a standard of care, oral vancomycin, to treat patients with CDI. We anticipate continued favorable differentiation between the two therapeutic options in 2024. We expect to leverage this success in a $1 billion plus US CDI global market as we move forward with an international Phase 3 clinical trial mandate," said David P. Luci, President & CEO of Acurx.

Ibezapolstat has previously received FDA QIDP and Fast-Track Designation.