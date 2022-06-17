Addex Terminates Phase 2b/3 Study Of Dipraglurant In Dyskinesia Associated With Parkinson's Disease

(RTTNews) - Addex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN) has terminated the Phase 2b/3 study, which evaluated dipraglurant as a potential treatment for dyskinesia associated with Parkinson's disease or PD-LID, due to the slow recruitment of patients. This has been attributed to the consequences of COVID-19 related patient concerns about participation in clinical studies as well as staffing shortages and turnover within study sites, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The company also said it has suspended its financial guidance, due to the termination of the dipraglurant program.

Addex stated that it now plans to focus on advancing its preclinical portfolio towards the clinic and pursuing strategic collaborations for selected programs, while it concurrently focuses on delivering under its strategic partnership with Indivior. The company's strategic partner, Janssen expects to deliver data from the Phase 2 study of ADX71149 in epilepsy patients in the fourth quarter of this year.