Adicet Bio: FDA Grants Fast Track Designation To ADI-270 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Adicet Bio (ACET) announced the FDA has granted Fast Track Designation to ADI-270 for the potential treatment of patients with metastatic/advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma who have been treated with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitor. ADI-270 is an armored allogeneic "off-the-shelf" gamma delta CAR T cell therapy candidate targeting CD70-positive cancers.

Fast Track Designation is a process to facilitate development and expedite the review of drugs intended to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need.

