Admission to trading of AB Šiauliu bankas Notes on Euronext Dublin

On 5 September 2024 the EUR 300,000,000 4.853 per cent. Fixed Rate Reset Callable Senior Preferred Notes of AB Šiauliu bankas were successfully admitted to the official list of Euronext Dublin and to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin administered by the Irish Stock Exchange plc.

