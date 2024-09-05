|
05.09.2024 15:00:00
Admission to trading of AB Šiauliu bankas Notes on Euronext Dublin
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE OR FORM PART OF ANY OFFER, INVITATION TO SELL OR ISSUE, OR ANY SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, ANY SECURITIES OF AKCINE BENDROVE ŠIAULIU BANKAS.
On 5 September 2024 the EUR 300,000,000 4.853 per cent. Fixed Rate Reset Callable Senior Preferred Notes of AB Šiauliu bankas were successfully admitted to the official list of Euronext Dublin and to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin administered by the Irish Stock Exchange plc.
This communication is not an offer of securities or investments for sale nor a solicitation of an offer to buy securities or investments in any jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation would be unlawful. No action has been taken that would permit an offering of securities or possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt
