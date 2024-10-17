|
17.10.2024 12:42:00
Adriatic Metals appoints Laura Tyler as CEO
Europe-focused Adriatic Metals (ASX: ADT) (LON: ADT1) has officially announced the appointment of Laura Tyler as its managing director and chief executive officer (CEO).Tyler, who has been with Adriatic since July 2024 as a non-executive director, took on the role of interim CEO in August, when the company’s co-founder and then CEO, Paul Cronin, resigned citing family reasons.Tyler’s nomination comes after an extensive search conducted by the the board, the company said. With over 35 years of experience in underground polymetallic mining operations and executive leadership, she was the board’s unanimous pick for the role.“Laura has an abundance of experience in underground, polymetallic mining operations and executive leadership roles,” chairman Michael Rawlinson said in the statement.Tyler has served previously as chief technical officer at BHP, and held roles in executive leadership for the Olympic Dam, Cannington, and Ekati underground mines.Her leadership comes at a pivotal time for Adriatic Metals as it continues to develop the Vares silver mine in central Bosnia, which opened earlier this year. She said the company was now in the final phases of reaching nameplate capacity at the operation.In 2023, Adriatic contributed nearly 22% of foreign direct investment into Bosnia and 2% of its GDP. The miner deployed 69% of total capital domestically, the equivalent of $155 million, across 739 companies.Shares in Adriatic jumped on the news, closing almost 5% higher in Sydney at A$4.09 apiece. In London, the stock was up 1.20% to 209p around noon local time, leaving Adriatic with a market capitalization of nearly £680 million ($885m)Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
