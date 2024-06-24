24.06.2024 12:19:04

Advanced Energy Buys Privately-held Airity Technologies For Undisclosed Sum

(RTTNews) - Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) on Monday announced the acquisition of Airity Technologies, a provider of high voltage power conversion products and technologies for applications in semiconductor, industrial, and medical markets.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Steve Kelley, CEO of Advanced Energy, said: "The acquisition of Airity Technologies extends our technology leadership and will accelerate our innovation in the precision power conversion market."

With this, Airity adds a portfolio of Gallium Nitride based high frequency, power conversion and pulsing technologies, which enable a step function improvement in power density and response time.

Advanced Energy expects the acquisition to be immaterial to 2024 financial forecasts.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Advanced Energy Industries Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Advanced Energy Industries Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. 101,00 -0,98% Advanced Energy Industries Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX leichter -- DAX mit Verlusten -- Asiens Märkte letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegen sich auf negativem Terrain. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Dienstag uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen