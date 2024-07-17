Adverum Reports Positive Ixo-vec Data From Interim Analysis Of LUNA Phase 2 Trial

(RTTNews) - Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) reported results from the 26-week interim analysis of the LUNA Phase 2 trial of Ixo-vec in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration. Adverum said the analysis showed that Ixo-vec has a potential best-in-class product profile, combining a favorable safety profile and an industry-leading proportion of patients who are free of injections, supporting the company's selection of the 6E10 dose with a local prophylactic regimen for Phase 3 pivotal studies. Over the next couple quarters, the company plans to present data at 9 month and 1 year timepoints.

"The LUNA trial was designed to answer a key question - whether lower doses of Ixo-vec combined with enhanced prophylactic regimens could demonstrate a product profile consistent with or better than that demonstrated in OPTIC. The landmark 6-month interim analysis has achieved this objective," said Star Seyedkazemi, chief development officer of Adverum.

