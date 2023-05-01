Advisors Brian Zakrocki and Joseph Wladyka join UBS Private Wealth in New York City

UBS announced that Brian Zakrocki and Joseph Wladyka have joined the firm as Managing Directors and Private Wealth Advisors in New York City. Their six-person team provides holistic wealth management advice and solutions for ultra-high net worth individuals and families.

Brian and Joseph join the UBS Manhattan Market, managed by Chris DiMuria, located in the 1285 Avenue of the Americas office.

"We’re excited and proud to welcome Brian and Joseph to our team, and look forward to supporting them as they build and grow their careers here at UBS,” said Chris DiMuria, Manhattan Market Executive at UBS Private Wealth Management. "Their long-standing success and dedication to clients will be additive to our culture and to our business, as we continue to strategically hire the industry’s most productive advisors and fastest growing teams to support our growth efforts.”

"Brian and Joseph have extensive industry experience and deeply understand their clients’ sophisticated financial needs,” said Kellie Brady, Market Director at UBS Private Wealth Management. "With our global resources and capabilities, I’m confident that they will help us continue to expand and enhance our client offering in this key market.”

Brian focuses on providing families and foundations with holistic wealth management solutions, including trust and estate planning, philanthropic giving and asset management advice. He joins UBS from First Republic Investment Management where he was a Senior Managing Director and Wealth Manager. Prior to First Republic, Brian spent 18 years at Goldman Sachs, most recently as a Managing Director in the Investment Management Division. Before that, he was a Certified Public Accountant at Arthur Andersen. Brian graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Binghamton University and earned his MBA, with honors, from New York University Stern School of Business.

Joseph focuses on helping clients reach their unique goals through the development and implementation of customized investment and wealth planning strategies. He also joins UBS from First Republic Investment Management, where he was a Managing Director and Wealth Manager. Prior to joining First Republic, he was a Senior Private Wealth Advisor at Goldman Sachs. Joseph graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance.

Brian and Joseph are joined by Relationship Manager Lora Tloczkowski, Senior Client Service Associate Victoria Lieb, Senior Wealth Strategy Associate Ryan Malloy and Wealth Strategy Associate Luke Persico.

Notes to Editors

About UBS

UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 29% in Switzerland, 20% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2023. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230501005414/en/