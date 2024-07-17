Aehr Test Systems Up In Pre-market On 2025 Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), a provider of semiconductor test and burn-in equipment, were climbing more than 12 percent in pre-market on Wednesday after the company provided 2025 revenue outlook, higher than the revenue in 2024.

For fiscal 2025, the company expects total revenue of at least $70 million, up from 66.2 million reported in fiscal 2024.

Net income in the fourth quarter increased to $23.9 million, or $0.81 per share from $6.1 million or $0.21 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily helped by an income tax benefit of $20.8 million in the latest quarter.

Excluding one-time items, earnings of $24.7 million or $0.84 per share were up from $6.8 million, or $0.23 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue for the quarter, however, declined to $16.6 million from $22.3 million last year.

Separately, the company announced its decision to acquire Incal Technology, Inc., a maker of reliability test and burn-in solutions used by a significant number of leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) semiconductor manufacturers.

"Incals' high-power capabilities, combined with Aehr's industry-leading lineup of wafer level test and reliability solutions, uniquely positions Aehr to capitalize on this rapidly growing opportunity within the AI semiconductor market as a turn-key provider of reliability and testing that span from engineering to high volume production," Aehr said in a statement.

Aehr stock had closed at $16.84, up 2.50 percent on Tuesday. It has traded in the range of $9.83 - $54.10 in the last 1 year.