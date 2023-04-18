AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM

AEVIS VICTORIA SA Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 9 May 2023



Fribourg, 18 April 2023

Ordinary distribution of CHF 0.45 per share and extraordinary distribution of CHF 0.30 per share

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) will hold its Ordinary General Meeting for the financial year 2022 on Tuesday, 9 May 2023, at 14:00. The General Meeting will be held by electronic means (virtual General Meeting).

At the statutory level (holding, non-consolidated) revenues were CHF 82.9 million, mainly from dividend payments received from participations and the gain on the sale of the minority participation Medgate. The statutory profit amounted to CHF 67.4 million. The Board of Directors will thus propose to the Annual General Meeting an ordinary distribution of CHF 0.45 per share and an extraordinary distribution of CHF 0.30 per share. The Board thus confirms the companys dividend policy and its willingness to share the value created by the company with its shareholders.

If approved, the ordinary dividend distribution of CHF 0.45 per share will be paid on 3 July 2023 (ex-date 29 June 2023). The extraordinary dividend distribution of CHF 0.30 per share will be paid on 2 October 2023 (ex-date 28 September 2023).

Among other regular agenda items of the General Meeting, the shareholders will be asked to approve the individual re-election of Christian Wenger (as Member and Chairman), Raymond Loretan, Antoine Hubert, Michel Reybier, Antoine Kohler and Dr Cédric A. George for a term of one year until the next ordinary General Meeting. The Board of Directors also proposes to re-elect Cédric A. George and Antoine Kohler as Members of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Jacques-Daniel Noverraz as independent Proxy and Berney Associés Audit SA as auditor for the financial year 2023.

The shareholders will also vote on amendments to the Articles of Association in connection with the Swiss Corporate Law Reform, in particular on the share-capital, the share register, the duty to make an offer, the corporate bodies and allocation of profit, the mandates outside the company and the publications.

The General Meeting will finally be called to approve the replacement of the authorized capital by the introduction of a capital band between CHF 42264'730 (lower limit) and CHF 126'794'190 (upper limit). The Board of Directors will hence be authorized to increase or reduce the share capital within the capital band for a period of five years. The shareholders will also vote the conditional capital increase from CHF 34'210'000 to CHF 38'979'730 for convertible loans.

The complete Agenda for the Ordinary General Meeting for the year 2022 (in French) can be downloaded via the following link: www.aevis.com/_media/2023/04/230418_invitation_ago.pdf

The text with the proposed Amendments to the Articles of Associations can be downloaded via the following link: www.aevis.com/_media/2023/04/230418_revision_statuts.pdf

For further information:

AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich

Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 or +41 (0) 79 785 46 32

Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10

