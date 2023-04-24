|
24.04.2023 14:00:00
AEye to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, May 11
AEye, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 after the market close on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
A conference call and audio webcast will be held the same day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time). Supplemental financial information will be available on the company’s website prior to the earnings call.
AEye’s new management team, led by CEO Matt Fisch and interim CFO Conor Tierney, will discuss strategy and key benchmarks to achieve commercial production in automotive applications.
To access the conference call, please use the following link: https://investors.aeye.ai/
About AEye
AEye’s unique software-defined lidar solution enables advanced driver-assistance, vehicle autonomy, smart infrastructure, logistics and off-highway applications that save lives and propel the future of transportation and mobility. AEye’s 4Sight™ Intelligent Sensing Platform, with its adaptive sensor-based operating system, focuses on what matters most: delivering faster, more accurate, and reliable information. AEye’s 4Sight™ products, built on this platform, are ideal for dynamic applications which require precise measurement imaging to ensure safety and performance. AEye has a global presence through its offices in Germany, Japan, Korea and the United States.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230424005341/en/
