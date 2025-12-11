SkyePharma Aktie
WKN DE: 915567 / ISIN: US8308081012
|
11.12.2025 05:49:03
After-Hours Gainers: Biotech Stocks Climb On Data Anticipation And Momentum Buying
(RTTNews) - U.S. after-hours trading on Wednesday saw a wave of gains across several small-cap and micro-cap biotech names, with a mix of catalyst-driven moves and sentiment-based rebounds. While a few companies advanced on upcoming clinical milestones or recent data presentations, others climbed despite having no new corporate developments, reflecting renewed interest in high-volatility biotech names during extended trading.
Below are the notable after-hours gainers:
Agape ATP Corp. (ATPC) — Up 29.41% After Hours After hours: $0.088 (+29.41%) Close: $0.0680 (-94.83%)
Agape ATP surged in after-hours trading despite no company-specific news on Wednesday. The move appears to be part of a broader risk-on reaction in micro-cap names following the Fed's rate cut, which improved sentiment across speculative segments of the market.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) — Up 12.76% After Hours After hours: $11.57 (+12.76%) Close: $10.26 (+1.58%)
Corbus gained momentum ahead of a key clinical update. The company announced plans to release results from its Phase 1a SAD/MAD study of CRB-913 before the market opens on Thursday, December 11, 2025, followed by an 8:00 a.m. ET conference call. Anticipation around the data likely contributed to the strong after-hours move.
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANEB) — Up 8.37% After Hours After hours: $2.33 (+8.37%) Close: $2.15 (-6.52%)
Anebulo rebounded sharply after hours despite no news on Wednesday. The gain aligns with the broader uptick in small-cap biotech sentiment following the Fed's rate decision.
Cue Biopharma, Inc. (CUE) — Up 13.12% After Hours After hours: $0.54 (+13.12%) Close: $0.4773 (-3.50%)
Cue Biopharma posted a double-digit after-hours jump with no new corporate developments. The move appears to be macro-driven as investors rotated back into beaten-down biotech names.
Curis, Inc. (CRIS) — Up 7.68% After Hours After hours: $1.3999 (+7.68%) Close: $1.30 (-2.26%)
Curis traded higher after hours, extending momentum from its updated clinical data presented on December 9 at the 67th ASH Annual Meeting. The poster highlighted progress in the company's frontline AML triplet study (CA-4948-104), which continues to draw investor attention.
Skye Bioscience, Inc. (SKYE) — Up 7.02% After Hours After hours: $1.22 (+7.02%) Close: $1.14 (-5.79%)
Skye Bioscience saw a modest after-hours recovery despite no news on Wednesday, likely benefiting from the broader biotech lift tied to the Fed-driven market rally.
Cerus Corporation (CERS) — Up 3.17% After Hours After hours: $1.95 (+3.17%) Close: $1.89 (+1.61%)
Cerus continued its upward trend after announcing a group purchasing agreement with Blood Centers of America (BCA). The deal covers the company's full INTERCEPT product line and aims to expand access to pathogen-reduction technologies across BCA's nationwide network.
