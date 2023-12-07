Agilent Resolve Raman Receives Multiple Recognitions for HazMat and CBRN Excellence

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that the Agilent Resolve Handheld Raman Spectrometer has been recognized for excellence as a tool for emergency responders following independent use and evaluation by both the UK’s National CBRN Centre, and the US’ Department of Homeland Security.

In the United Kingdom, the Resolve instrument received the National CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear) Centre Certificate of Merit for 2023. The CBRN Certificate of Merit award recognizes the value of the Resolve instrument, and the added services and responsivity Agilent provides to its customers. The award was presented in recognition of Agilent’s ongoing service and support to the National CBRN Centre and multi-agency partners, strengthening the UK’s ability to respond to chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats.

The National CBRN Centre (NCBRNC) brings together the emergency services and wider partners to protect and prepare the UK against the chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threat. This certificate is confirmation that all these services based in the UK recognize the benefits of the Agilent Resolve Handheld Raman Spectrometer.

"Partnerships with existing and new suppliers across the broad spectrum that CBRN response require have meant that we are able to assure the UK response to a CBRN incident,” explained Inspector Scott Howard, National CBRN Centre, Counter Terrorism Policing. "This is why Agilent, as an equipment supplier to the NCBRNC, was awarded a Certificate of Merit by the Head of Centre in recognition of the ongoing service and support provided to us and our multi-agency partners. This support has ultimately strengthened the UK response to counter-terrorism incidents involving CBRN material, and for that, we are truly grateful.”

In the United States, the Agilent Resolve was awarded the highest overall score amongst handheld Raman devices available in the market in an assessment conducted by the Department of Homeland Security's System Assessment and Validation for Emergency Responders (SAVER) program. In the independent evaluation performed by emergency responders, the Resolve also scored the highest in the "Capability" criterion, exceeding the expectations of all evaluators as it correctly identified samples through all containers used at the assessment. This ability reduces the risk of accidental exposure of operators and the public to hazardous materials.

"Both the National CBRN Centre Certificate of Merit award and the SAVER evaluation reflect Agilent’s aspiration to supply the best possible solutions and services for our customers who put themselves in harm’s way to protect the public every day,” said Robert Stokes, Field Detection Marketing Director at Agilent. "These accolades are an important recognition of the Resolve being a key apparatus choice for emergency responders across the globe.”

The Agilent Resolve instrument utilizes proprietary spatially offset Raman spectroscopy (SORS) technology designed to enable positive identification through a wide range of sealed nonmetallic containers, barriers, and packaging. The world’s only handheld Raman system enables true through-barrier identification of hazardous or contraband materials.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life.

