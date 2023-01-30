30.01.2023 19:29:00

Agilent to Announce First-Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Feb. 28

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) will release financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 after the stock market closes on Tuesday, Feb. 28. The company will host a live webcast of its earnings conference call in listen-only mode on the same day. Below are details for the webcast:

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific time.

How to Join: Access the webcast link from the Events section of Agilent’s investor relations website. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days after the event.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation that advance the quality of life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.85 billion in fiscal 2022 and employs 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

