Agilent to Participate in Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that CFO Bob McMahon will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York City on Wednesday, June 5, at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Those interested in listening to the live or recorded session can access it from the Agilent Investor Relations website. The recording will be available for 90 days.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.83 billion in fiscal 2023 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240517008367/en/