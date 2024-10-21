AI, Unified Platforms Shape Australia’s Future Workplaces

A growing number of enterprises in Australia are using AI and analytics in digital workplace solutions to become more productive and competitive, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Future of Work Services report for Australia finds that many companies are applying these tools to decision-making, process automation, predictive analytics and other requirements. Enterprises are replacing legacy applications to reach new levels of flexibility and productivity, often with solutions using AI, ML and generative AI (GenAI).

"Economic forces, geopolitics, work modes and advances in technology will significantly change Australian workplaces in the next few years,” said Jason McAuliffe, workplace experience lead for ISG Asia Pacific. "Managed workplace solutions and services are evolving to address these changes.”

GenAI is the latest innovation to transform traditional workplaces, the report says. It can automate routine and complex tasks, speed up processes and enhance collaboration experiences. For example, Australian firms are exploring the use of large language models (LLMs) in service desks for ticket resolution through AI recommendations and to improve agent onboarding and productivity.

In Australia and elsewhere, enterprises are adopting a platform-centric mindset that lets them smoothly integrate best-of-breed workplace technologies with existing systems and processes, ISG says. Such an integrated strategy is necessary to maximize workforce performance through technology.

Integration is especially crucial for collaboration, especially with the rise of hybrid work, the report says. Enterprises are investing in tools that let remote and on-site employees seamlessly connect, regardless of location. New collaboration platforms offer greater flexibility and ways to communicate over multiple digital channels, and more Australian companies are engaging with unified communication as a service (UCaaS) providers for integrated contact center tools.

"The idea of a unified platform for communication across all departments is gaining traction,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Companies want to both streamline collaboration and give the help desk a cohesive view of operations.”

Automation is becoming the cornerstone of service desk operations, ISG says. Companies are turning to AI-enabled automation to streamline routine tasks, shorten response times and free up agents to focus on issues that require more attention. Service desk strategies have shifted from pure cost control and service delivery to improving productivity.

The report also examines other workplace trends in Australia, including the growing push for sustainable workplaces with energy management systems and the rising importance of environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.

For more insights into the workplace challenges facing Australian enterprises, including concerns over cybersecurity with remote work, plus ISG’s advice for addressing these issues, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Future of Work Services report for Australia evaluates the capabilities of 37 providers across five quadrants: Workplace Strategy and Enablement Services, Collaboration and Next-gen Experience Services, Managed End-user Technology Services, Continuous Productivity Services (including Next-gen Service Desk) and Smart and Sustainable Workplace Services.

The report names Capgemini, HCLTech, Infosys and TCS as Leaders in all five quadrants. It names Fujitsu, NTT DATA, Unisys and Wipro as Leaders in four quadrants each. Accenture is named as a Leader in three quadrants, and Datacom and DXC Technology are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. Deloitte, EY, Kyndryl and PwC are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Lenovo and Wipro are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, HCLTech is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2024 among Future of Work service providers. HCLTech earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, which is part of the ISG Star of Excellence™ program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

