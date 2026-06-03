NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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03.06.2026 02:30:00
AI Computing Chip Showdown: Is Nvidia Still King or Is Broadcom the Better Pick?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been the gold standard for artificial intelligence (AI) investing, specifically in the computing chip sector. Nvidia's GPUs are synonymous with the AI build-out, and it has ridden the wave of massive AI spending to become the world's largest company (at the time of this writing). However, there's a competitor that's looking to challenge that status.Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a rising star, and its custom AI chip business could take off over the next few years, propelling Broadcom to new heights. But is this something Nvidia investors should be worried about? Or is this just background noise? Let's take a look and see which stock is the better investment moving forward.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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