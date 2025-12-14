Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
14.12.2025 23:45:00
AI Data Centers Just Sent This Other Metal to a New Record High
The price of silver broke a record this week, exceeding $60 an ounce. The white metal has more than doubled in value this year, from about $30 an ounce to over $63 today.And funds that provide investors with exposure to physical silver, like the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEMKT: SLV), are up with the price of the precious metal. The silver exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracks the silver spot price using silver bullion held in JPMorgan Chase bank vaults in New York and London, and it has soared about 118% so far in 2025. By contrast, gold, the king of precious metals, is up about 61% this year. Platinum and palladium, the other two commonly recognized precious metals, are up 87% and 68%, respectively.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
