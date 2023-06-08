AIG Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Corebridge Financial, Inc. Common Stock

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that it has priced the secondary offering of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) common stock at $16.25 per share. The offering is expected to close on June 12, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

AIG, as the selling stockholder, has offered 65 million existing shares of common stock (out of approximately 648 million total shares of common stock outstanding) of Corebridge, corresponding to approximately $1.1 billion of gross proceeds. AIG has also granted a 30-day option to the underwriters to purchase up to an additional 9.75 million shares. All of the net proceeds from the offering will go to AIG.

J.P. Morgan is acting as Global Coordinator and an Active Bookrunner for the offering. Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Piper Sandler are also acting as Active Bookrunners for the offering.

The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus. A registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on June 7, 2023. Copies of the registration statement and the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 1-866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; and Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Piper Sandler & Co., 1251 Avenue of the Americas, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10020, or by telephone at 1-800-747-3924 or by email at prospectus@psc.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About AIG

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions and other financial services to customers in approximately 70 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) makes it possible for more people to take action in their financial lives. With more than $365 billion in assets under management and administration as of March 31, 2023, Corebridge Financial is one of the largest providers of retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. We proudly partner with financial professionals and institutions to help individuals plan, save for and achieve secure financial futures.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230607005900/en/