AIG Appoints Roshan Navagamuwa as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Roshan Navagamuwa will be joining AIG in December and has been named EVP and Chief Information Officer, effective January 1, 2024. Mr. Navagamuwa will report to Peter Zaffino, AIG Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and serve on AIG’s Executive Leadership Team.

As Chief Information Officer, Mr. Navagamuwa will be responsible for AIG’s global technology and cybersecurity strategy, managing core infrastructure, technology partnerships and process engineering efforts, and lead AIG’s cloud strategy along with other modernization technologies.

Mr. Zaffino said: "Roshan is an accomplished technology executive with an impressive track record of innovating software development and managing through complex organizational change. I am very pleased that Roshan is joining AIG, and his deep expertise and broad management experience will be an asset as we continue to strategically deploy technology to advance our next phase of growth.”

Mr. Navagamuwa said: "I am very proud to join AIG, an iconic company that has accomplished a remarkable business turnaround. I look forward to working with Peter and the collaborative world-class team he has assembled to employ technology that enables AIG’s innovation, disciplined execution and operational excellence.”

Mr. Navagamuwa joins AIG from CVS Health (NYSE: CVS), where he was Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer. Previously at CVS Health, he was Senior Vice President, Client Services, Pharmacy Benefits Management. Earlier in his career, he held successive leadership roles in Aon's (NYSE: AON) Global IT division.

As part of an established succession plan, on January 1, 2024, John Repko, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer will step down from his current role and will serve as a Senior Advisor to Mr. Zaffino to assist with the transition of the CIO role and advise on various technology related initiatives.

Mr. Zaffino said: "John joined AIG in 2018, which was a very important moment for our company. His leadership and expertise supported and accelerated our technology infrastructure modernization, AIG 200 programs and business continuity during the COVID-19 pandemic. I am very grateful to John for the significant progress we made in our technology capabilities, and for his commitment to AIG during a period of profound change and improvement.”

