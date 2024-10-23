AIG to Expand Its Atlanta Footprint with New Innovation Hub and More Than 600 Additional Local Jobs

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced plans to consolidate and expand its Atlanta-area footprint with the relocation of its Alpharetta and Buckhead operations to a new innovation hub at 2002 Summit Boulevard Northeast in Brookhaven, Georgia. The Company is designing a collaborative workspace that will accommodate current employees and more than 600 new local hires.

AIG is expanding its operations in Atlanta and hiring local talent for various roles across underwriting, claims, operations, data engineering and AI. The new hub will enable these co-located teams to incubate digital capabilities, test new processes, and collaborate more seamlessly across functions, accelerating innovation to promote growth and drive scale for AIG’s core businesses.

"For many years, AIG has been a part of Atlanta’s thriving business community, and we look forward to creating more than 600 high-quality jobs that will provide rewarding opportunities for the talented and skilled local workforce,” said Peter Zaffino, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, AIG. "This investment is part of our commitment to continue to enhance our expertise to help our clients and partners navigate complex and emerging risks, while building additional capabilities for the future.”

AIG’s investment in the 180,000-square-foot facility will triple its current office space to accommodate over 1,000 colleagues in Atlanta, including the creation of more than 600 new roles over the next five years. The Company plans to move into the LEED Gold certified space in 2026.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp stated he looks forward to the new innovation hub’s long-lasting, positive impacts. "AIG's decision to grow their footprint here in Georgia is just the latest confirmation that we have what businesses want and are leveraging those assets to their fullest so we can bring new opportunity to all parts of the state,” said Governor Kemp.

"With the Atlanta innovation hub, we are enhancing our data and digital capabilities and recruiting talent with highly sought-after expertise,” said Claude Wade, Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Officer and Global Head of Business Operations & Claims, AIG. "Our goal is to create a collaborative space for AIG colleagues across underwriting, claims, operations, data engineering and generative AI, enabling them to work together to create a differentiated experience for our clients and partners.”

To learn more about careers at AIG and view available Atlanta-area job opportunities, visit https://www.aig.com/careers.

About AIG

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG provides insurance solutions that help businesses and individuals in approximately 190 countries and jurisdictions protect their assets and manage risks through AIG operations and network partners. For additional information, visit www.aig.com. This website with additional information about AIG has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide operations of American International Group, Inc. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241023389648/en/