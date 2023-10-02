02.10.2023 22:16:00

AIG to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 1, 2023, and Host Conference Call on November 2

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. AIG’s press release and financial supplement will be available in the Investors section of AIG’s website at https://www.aig.com.

AIG will also host a conference call on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review these results. The live, listen-only webcast is open to the public and can be accessed in the Investors section of https://www.aig.com. A replay will be available after the call at the same location.

About AIG

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide insurance solutions that help businesses and individuals in approximately 70 countries and jurisdictions protect their assets and manage risks. For additional information, visit www.aig.com. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide operations of American International Group, Inc. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

